Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 121.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from C$76.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

TCNNF opened at $21.20 on Thursday. Trulieve Cannabis has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.71.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

