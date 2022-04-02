TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark decreased their target price on TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.
Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $384.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.98. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.22.
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
