Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

TBK has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.21.

TBK stock opened at $90.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $69.01 and a 52-week high of $136.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

