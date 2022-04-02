TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

Shares of TPVG stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.88. 112,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,257. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $554.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 87.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at about $921,000. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 60,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 22.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 40,884 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

