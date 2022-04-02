TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). TripAdvisor reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 115.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.90 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $27.40. 1,330,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $57.69.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $19,935,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,649,725 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $235,792,000 after purchasing an additional 83,457 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,503 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $101,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,458 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 869,688 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 110,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

