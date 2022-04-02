Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Shares of TSE stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $48.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,262. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.17. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $43.24 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 45.07% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $1,129,372.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $176,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,957 shares of company stock worth $2,055,923. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Trinseo by 86.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Trinseo by 10.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trinseo by 48.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 70,682 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Trinseo by 29.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Trinseo by 13.6% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

