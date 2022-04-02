Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.
Shares of TSE stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $48.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,262. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.17. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $43.24 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.43.
In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $1,129,372.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $176,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,957 shares of company stock worth $2,055,923. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Trinseo by 86.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Trinseo by 10.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trinseo by 48.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 70,682 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Trinseo by 29.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Trinseo by 13.6% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.
About Trinseo (Get Rating)
Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
