Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinseo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.71.

TSE stock opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $43.24 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.43.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 45.07% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trinseo will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.50%.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $176,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $1,129,372.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,957 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,923. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,189,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,418,000 after purchasing an additional 904,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 103.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,475,000 after acquiring an additional 653,776 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth about $18,520,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,899,000 after acquiring an additional 350,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 67.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,916,000 after acquiring an additional 327,373 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

