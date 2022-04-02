Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TCN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Shares of TCN stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $17.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $123.37 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,054,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,541,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,779,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,110,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

