Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.21% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
TCN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.15.
Shares of TCN stock opened at $15.76 on Thursday. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $17.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,054,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,541,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,779,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,110,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.
