Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.71

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and traded as high as $3.00. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 63,082 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trican Well Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.17.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.