Trex (NYSE:TREX) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $84.00. The stock traded as low as $66.66 and last traded at $66.72, with a volume of 39826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.52.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TREX. Benchmark upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.81.

Get Trex alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after acquiring an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 49.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,393,000 after purchasing an additional 137,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,754,000 after purchasing an additional 68,431 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 178,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,276,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 14.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.76.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trex (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.