Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

OTCMKTS:TREVF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.29.

Trevali Mining ( OTCMKTS:TREVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $90.78 million for the quarter.

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

