Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in March

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABFGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 429.0 days.

Trelleborg AB (publ) stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.22. Trelleborg AB has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $23.57.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trelleborg AB (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 251 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Trelleborg AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers anti-vibration solutions, including anti-vibration and suspension products, as well as buffers and pads, and cable entry products; boots for transmission, steering gear, and shock absorption applications; bearings and bushings; engineered coated fabrics; engineered molded parts; fenders, docking, and mooring; floatover; and fluid handling solutions.

