Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $981.64

Shares of Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 981.64 ($12.86) and traded as high as GBX 1,000 ($13.10). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 995 ($13.03), with a volume of 15,330 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £292.02 million and a P/E ratio of 126.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 951.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 980.86.

About Tracsis

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, delay attribution, and delay repay; and infrastructure software products that are used to collect, manage, visualize, and analyze rail asset information.

