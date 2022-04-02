TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TPG. UBS Group cut their price target on TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TPG stock opened at 30.85 on Tuesday. TPG has a 52-week low of 26.50 and a 52-week high of 35.40.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported 0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.41 by -0.16. Sell-side analysts predict that TPG will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

