Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Position Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $26,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TM. SRB Corp bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,813,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,097,000 after buying an additional 165,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,928,000 after buying an additional 86,208 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,451,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 503,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,443,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

TM stock opened at $180.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.90 and a fifty-two week high of $213.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $252.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.49.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $68.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.26 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

