TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

TOWN stock opened at $29.99 on Thursday. TowneBank has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.44.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $160.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. As a group, analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TowneBank by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in TowneBank by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in TowneBank by 2.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in TowneBank by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in TowneBank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

