Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.99. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $49.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

