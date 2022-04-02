Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.80.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$69.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$57.50 to C$62.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $47.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.08. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $47.73.
