Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURV. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,158,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,809,000. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CURV stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. Torrid has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $33.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

