Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.44 billion-$4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

Toro stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.66 and its 200-day moving average is $96.82. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $81.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Toro will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

TTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.67.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after buying an additional 44,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 57.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after buying an additional 97,071 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 46,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $7,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

