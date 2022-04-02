Todd Berard Sells 475 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CMO Todd Berard sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $10,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Todd Berard sold 254 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $7,462.52.

Shares of BLFS opened at $23.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.33 million, a P/E ratio of -112.47 and a beta of 1.79. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 25,693 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $950,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 25,326 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

