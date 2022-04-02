Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Down 17.3% in March

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,100 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 328,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

