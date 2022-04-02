Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.550-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

TITN stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.98. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $38.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $629.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth about $579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

