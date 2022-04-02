Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 18,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 180,707 shares.The stock last traded at $28.65 and had previously closed at $29.35.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $629.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.60 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 699.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 274.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

