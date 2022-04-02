TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TMST. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of TMST traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.15. 446,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,042. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.84. TimkenSteel has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,969,000 after acquiring an additional 312,542 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 210,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

