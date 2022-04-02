TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TMST. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of TMST traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.15. 446,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,042. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.84. TimkenSteel has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,969,000 after acquiring an additional 312,542 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 210,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.
TimkenSteel Company Profile (Get Rating)
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
