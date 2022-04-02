Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) Trading Down 0.1%

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.24. 13,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 64,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TINV. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Tiga Acquisition during the third quarter worth $360,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tiga Acquisition during the third quarter worth $100,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Tiga Acquisition by 16.5% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 140,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 19,842 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tiga Acquisition during the third quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Tiga Acquisition by 54.6% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 255,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 90,246 shares during the last quarter. 61.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Tiga Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

