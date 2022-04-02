ThreeFold (TFT) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.28 Million

ThreeFold (TFT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. ThreeFold has a market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $14,741.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ThreeFold has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for about $0.0774 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.94 or 0.00240871 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.19 or 0.00220070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00050379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001044 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00033690 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,515.28 or 0.07497224 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official message board is forum.threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.