Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and $43.99 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000462 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.54 or 0.00212228 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001039 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00033016 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.18 or 0.00420312 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00053402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009752 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000569 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

