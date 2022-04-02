TheStreet Downgrades Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) to C+

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

NYSE HASI traded up $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $48.12. The company had a trading volume of 448,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,236. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.