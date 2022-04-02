The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.0% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

NYSE DIS opened at $137.00 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $249.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

