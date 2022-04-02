The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Given New GBX 1,300 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,350 ($17.68) to GBX 1,300 ($17.03) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.78% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.98) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.68) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.37) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.72) target price on shares of The Unite Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,253.33 ($16.42).
Shares of UTG stock opened at GBX 1,163 ($15.23) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,064.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,085.36. The firm has a market cap of £4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57. The Unite Group has a 1 year low of GBX 934.80 ($12.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.91.
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
