The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Restaurant Group plc operates branded restaurants and pubs. Its brand portfolio includes Frankie & Benny’s, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Garfunkel’s, Brunning & Price, Joe’s Kitchen and TRG Concessions. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom. Restaurant Group plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut The Restaurant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 25th. Peel Hunt upgraded The Restaurant Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded The Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSTGF opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

