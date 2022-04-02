The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 497,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 289,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Get Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

HOKCY remained flat at $$1.15 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,023. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Hong Kong and China Gas has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $1.74.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.