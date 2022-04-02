The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th.

Greenbrier Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $50.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average is $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $36.19 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.55 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 43,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,597,000 after buying an additional 23,972 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 93,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

