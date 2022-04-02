The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $466.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $539.00 to $466.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.76.

Get RH alerts:

NYSE:RH opened at $320.54 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $378.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.27. RH has a 52-week low of $317.89 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 26.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in RH by 44.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in RH by 0.8% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in RH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in RH by 13.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.