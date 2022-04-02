The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $59.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CHWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Chewy from $97.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.55.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy stock opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,046.50 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.75.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,872,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,194,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.