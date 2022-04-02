The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $8.96 Per Share (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $8.96 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $9.66. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $9.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $38.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $10.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.29 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GS. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $330.22 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $318.55 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.60. The company has a market cap of $111.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,834,000 after buying an additional 23,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,690,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

