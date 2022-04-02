The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €50.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BN. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($49.45) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.50 ($64.29) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €66.00 ($72.53) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($61.54) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €57.63 ($63.32).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €50.27 ($55.24) on Wednesday. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($67.99) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($79.26). The company’s fifty day moving average is €53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.47.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

