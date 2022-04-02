The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Short Interest Update

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,700 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 160,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in First of Long Island by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in First of Long Island by 71,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First of Long Island by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First of Long Island by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First of Long Island by 364.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIC stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $456.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.46.

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $30.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Equities analysts predict that First of Long Island will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on FLIC. Zacks Investment Research cut First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First of Long Island in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About First of Long Island (Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

