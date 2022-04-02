The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) Insider Elisabeth Stheeman Buys 3,000 Shares

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) insider Elisabeth Stheeman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 639 ($8.37) per share, with a total value of £19,170 ($25,111.34).

The Edinburgh Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 636 ($8.33) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 3.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 626.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 623.69. The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 547.04 ($7.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 659 ($8.63). The company has a current ratio of 58.09, a quick ratio of 51.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. The Edinburgh Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.15%.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

