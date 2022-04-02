The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKGFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Berkeley Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised The Berkeley Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($72.57) to GBX 5,300 ($69.43) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Berkeley Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($62.22) to GBX 4,550 ($59.60) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,288.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

