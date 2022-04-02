The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives reduced its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,820 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Bancorp were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TBBK. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bancorp by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.36.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

