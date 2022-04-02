The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 870,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $21,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aaron’s by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $20.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $624.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.04. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

