Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1,629.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Texas Pacific Land Corporation is landowners principally in the State of Texas. The Company also generates revenue from pipeline, power line and utility easements, commercial leases, material sales and seismic and temporary permits related to land uses including midstream infrastructure projects and hydrocarbon processing facilities. Texas Pacific Land Corporation, formerly known as TEXAS PAC LTD, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,421.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,198.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,226.69. Texas Pacific Land has a 12-month low of $946.29 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 2.21.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 59.87%. The company had revenue of $147.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land will post 55.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 34.44%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 100 shares of company stock valued at $118,902 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

