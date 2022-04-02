TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

TTI traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.92. 1,450,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. TETRA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $500.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.95.

In other news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 200,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $713,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 138,067 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 34.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 68,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 17,730 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 139.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 40.3% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 50,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 14,443 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 631,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 79,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

