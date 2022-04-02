Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $167.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 0.86. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $116.01 and a one year high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William R. Brownlie sold 8,967 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $1,480,720.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $52,323.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,878,000 after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 132.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 16.2% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 154,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

