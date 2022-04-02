Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

TMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of TMX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.55. 513,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,697. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terminix Global has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Terminix Global will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Terminix Global by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Terminix Global by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Terminix Global by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Terminix Global by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Terminix Global by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

