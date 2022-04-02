Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on THC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

NYSE THC traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.75. 1,210,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,747. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.45.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,219,000 after buying an additional 2,027,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,836,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,674 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,466,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,034,000 after purchasing an additional 517,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

