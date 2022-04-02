Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 80.50 ($1.05). 17,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 59,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($1.06).
Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 182 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 101.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 100.92. The company has a market cap of £66.57 million and a P/E ratio of -11.04.
About Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG)
Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.
