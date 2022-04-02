Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,848,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,156,000 after acquiring an additional 494,723 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,902,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,235,000 after buying an additional 1,033,384 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,189,000 after buying an additional 846,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,261,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,190,000 after buying an additional 16,988 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,725,000 after buying an additional 392,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,979. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.87.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $517.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

WSC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Rebecca L. Owen bought 5,250 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

